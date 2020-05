FILE PHOTO: Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso takes questions from reporters at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Friday welcomed the Bank of Japan’s new lending scheme to channel more money to small businesses.

Aso also told reporters that it was hard to predict the outlook for the Japanese economy now considering its link to overseas economies, but added that Japan was not in a state of financial crisis.