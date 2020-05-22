BOJ to offer longer-dated loans under lending scheme to combat pandemic pain

FILE PHOTO: A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan building under construction in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Friday it would extend the term of loans for a lending scheme aimed at combatting the coronavirus fallout to six months from three months.

In a statement, the central bank also said it would cut the number of market operations to offer the loans to once a month, from the current twice a month, beginning in September.

The BOJ launched the lending scheme in April as part of measures to ease funding strains for companies hit by slumping sales from the pandemic.