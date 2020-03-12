BOJ watching developments, ready to respond further: Kuroda

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that the central bank was dealing with the coronavirus’s impact on the economy and that he was ready to respond with further steps without hesitation.

After meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kuroda told reporters that the two discussed the global economy and financial markets, which he described as “fluctuating wildly.”

The BOJ has pumped ample liquidity into markets and conducted appropriate asset purchases, in accordance with its guidance laid out last week, Kuroda said.