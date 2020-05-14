BOJ will stick to 2% price target despite pandemic headwinds: Kuroda

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan March 16, 2020, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday there was no change to the central bank’s stance of seeking to achieve its 2% inflation target, despite headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic that is hurting the economy and weighing on prices.

In a speech delivered at an online seminar, Kuroda also said the central bank must be vigilant more than before to the heightening stress the pandemic is putting on Japan’s banking system.