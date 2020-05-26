BOJ's Kuroda sticks to gloomy economic view even as Japan ends lockdown

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s economy will remain in a severe state due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said, maintaining his gloomy outlook even as the government lifted its state-of-emergency declaration nationwide.
“The BOJ is ready to ease without hesitation if needed, with an eye out on the impact from the pandemic,” Kuroda said in a semi-annual parliamentary testimony on monetary policy on Tuesday.
Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim