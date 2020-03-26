World News
March 26, 2020 / 6:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bolivia election body proposes June-to-September window for coronavirus-delayed vote

1 Min Read

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia’s electoral tribunal said on Thursday it had proposed new dates between June 7 and Sept. 6 to the country’s legislative assembly for holding presidential elections that were delayed by a global coronavirus pandemic.

The ballot, initially meant to be held on May 3, is a re-run of a fraught October election last year that sparked widespread protests and violence, and eventually led to the resignation of long-term leftist leader Evo Morales.

Reporting by Sergio Limachi; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below