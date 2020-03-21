Bolivia announces nationwide, 14-day quarantine to stem spread of coronavirus

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia’s interim government announced on Saturday a countrywide mandatory quarantine for 14 days to combat the spread of coronavirus in the Andean nation.

Interim president Jeanine Anez told reporters the measure would begin Sunday and extend until April 4. Bolivia earlier this week closed its borders and suspended all international flights.

Anez said supermarkets, hospitals, banks and pharmacies would continue to operate as normal. The government would provide cash payments to needy families with children beginning in April, she said.

Bolivia has confirmed 19 cases of coronavirus.