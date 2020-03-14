Bolivia bans entry of passengers from China, South Korea, Italy and Spain

FILE PHOTO: Bolivia's Interim Jeanine Anez attends a ceremony at the presidential palace in La Paz, Bolivia March 13, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia will ban the entry of passengers from China, South Korea, Italy and Spain in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, interim President Jeanine Anez said on Saturday.

“This decision is part of the package of firm measures with which we fight against the virus to protect people’s health,” Anez said in a tweet announcing the ban.

On Friday, Bolivia said it had 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Seven of the cases were spread through people-to-people transmission and the others were linked to travel, the health ministry said.