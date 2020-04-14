Bombardier to resume some operations in UK

FILE PHOTO: Bombardier's logo is seen on the building of the company's service centre at Biggin Hill, Britain March 5, 2018. Picture taken March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

(Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) said on Tuesday it plans to resume production at some of its facilities in the United Kingdom, which had been halted in March due to government-mandated social distancing to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it would restart train production at Derby and heavy maintenance at Ilford from April 14, and resume some operations at Crewe from April 15.

The Canadian train maker also said about forty employees had started work at its Bruges site in Belgium, which has been closed since March 16.