Bosnia's top Catholic cleric taken to hospital over coronavirus

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - The Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Church in Bosnia, Cardinal Vinko Puljic, has been taken to hospital after contracting COVID-19, hospital officials said on Thursday.

The health officials could not provide detail about Puljic’s medical condition. But an official in his Vrhbosna Archdiocese in Sarajevo said that Puljic had mild symptoms of the illness and was in a stable condition.

Puljic offered his resignation to Pope Francis in September after he turned 75, but the Vatican decided to keep him in the job.