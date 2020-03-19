BP says no major disruption to operations from COVID-19

(Reuters) - Oil major BP PLC said on Thursday it is not experiencing “any serious disruption” to its operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The London-based firm said it has implemented a new ‘team-based’ shift model to restrict contact between two teams at major operational sites, including refineries.

Several oil and gas firms, including BP, have announced spending cuts, sparked by the spread of the coronavirus and the collapse of a supply cut deal between major oil producing nations.