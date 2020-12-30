Brazil's Fiocruz to request emergency use approval for AstraZeneca vaccine

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Fiocruz biomedical institute will apply for emergency use authorization for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, the country’s health regulator Anvisa said on Wednesday.

In a statement on the Health Ministry’s website, Anvisa said it will take up to 10 days to review the emergency use request once it is filed by Fiocruz, which is overseen by the federal government. Earlier on Wednesday, AstraZeneca said it is working to offer its COVID-19 vaccine to Brazilians as soon as possible.