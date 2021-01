FILE PHOTO: A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Fiocruz biomedical institute said on Tuesday it would not be able to deliver finished doses of a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca until March due to a delayed shipment of active ingredients from China.

Initially, Fiocruz had estimated it would be able to deliver 1 million AstraZeneca doses by mid-February.