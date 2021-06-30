Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
India

India's Bharat Biotech says regulatory steps taken for Brazil vaccine contract

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India’s Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday it followed a “step-by-step” approach for the regulatory approval and supply contract of its COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil, and that it has not received advance payments from the Brazilian health ministry.

Brazil’s health minister said on Tuesday the country will suspend its $324 million contract for 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech’s vaccine after whistleblowers went public with alleged irregularities in the deal.

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

