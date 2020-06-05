Bolsonaro calls WHO 'political,' threatens Brazil exit

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on after a meeting at the Ministry of Defense headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - President Jair Bolsonaro threatened to pull Brazil out of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday unless it stops being a “partisan political organization.”

In comments to journalists broadcast on CNN Brasil, Bolsonaro also said hydroxychloroquine “is back” after “sham” studies regarding its efficacy were retracted.

Bolsonaro has touted the drug as a treatment for the novel coronavirus despite a lack of scientific evidence about its effectiveness.