Bolsonarso says Brazil will buy any vaccine approved by ministry, regulator

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the federal government would buy whatever COVID-19 vaccine is approved by the Health Ministry and certified by the country’s regulator, Anvisa.

Earlier on Monday, a Pfizer spokesman told Reuters that the Brazilian government was in talks with the company to buy its experimental COVID-19 vaccine for inclusion in Brazil’s national vaccination program. Pfizer on Monday reported that based on initial trial results its vaccine is more than 90% effective.