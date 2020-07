FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro adjusts his protective face mask during a press statement to announce federal judiciary measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brasilia, Brazil March 18, 2020. Picture taken March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro told reporters on Wednesday in Brasilia that he has tested positive for coronavirus again, a week after he announced he had become ill with COVID-19, and said he would get tested once more in a few days.

Local outlet CNN Brasil had reported the positive test result earlier on Wednesday.