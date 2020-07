FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro adjusts his protective face mask at a press statement during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is in good health after testing positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this week, his press office said on Thursday.

“President Jair Bolsonaro, diagnosed with COVID-19 on (July) 7, is getting on well, without complications,” the statement said. “He is in good health and continues to be monitored routinely by the medical team of the Presidency of the Republic.”