Brazil's Bolsonaro says hopes coronavirus quarantine measures end this week

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks after joining his supporters, who were taking part in a motorcade to protest against quarantine and social distancing measures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he hoped this would be the last week of stay-at-home measures to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, wishing for an end to a policy that he has branded an ill-founded jobs killer.

Speaking with supporters in Brasilia, he also opposed the view of a fan who called for the country’s supreme court to be shut, with Bolsonaro saying Brazil was a democratic country and the top court would remain open.