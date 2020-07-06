Brazil's Bolsonaro tested again for novel coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends the inauguration ceremony of the Main Space Operations Center of the Geostationary Defense and Strategic Communications Satellite in Brasilia, Brazil June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he had undergone another test for the novel coronavirus, after local media reported he had symptoms associated with the COVID-19 respiratory disease that it causes.

Bolsonaro told supporters outside the presidential palace that he had just visited the hospital and been tested for the virus, adding that an exam had shown his lungs “clean.” CNN Brasil and newspaper Estado de S.Paulo reported that he had symptoms of the disease. The president’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.