Brazil restricts land borders with neighbors due to coronavirus

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil decided on Thursday to restrict entry of foreign visitors at land borders with Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, Suriname and French Guiana due to the coronavirus pandemic, the presidential chief of staff office said.

The restriction will last for 15 days and will not apply to foreigners with permanent residence in Brazil, diplomats and international agency officials, as well as trucks transporting goods. This follows a similar closure to visitors from Venezuela on Wednesday.