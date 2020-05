A logo of Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA is seen in the headquarters in Curitiba, Brazil October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA would find it “mathematically impossible” to keep current output levels if slaughterhouses are ordered to close due to the novel coronavirus, Chief Executive Lorival Luz said on Wednesday.

Luz said production has been somewhat impacted after some meat plants were ordered shut in states like Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, but not enough to cause immediate meat shortages.