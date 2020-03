FILE PHOTO: President of Brazil's Lower House Rodrigo Maia inspects the troops during an opening session of the Year of the Legislative in Brasilia, Brazil February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil will need between 300 and 400 billion reais ($78.1 billion) to fight the coronavirus crisis and its economic fallout, Lower House Speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Monday.

Maia added that a bill to lay out the budget Brazil will need will be introduced no later than Tuesday.