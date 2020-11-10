Brazil Sinovac trial organizers say COVID-19 vaccine is safe

FILE PHOTO: A box of China's Sinovac, a potential vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is held during a news conference at Instituto Butantan in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac has shown no serious adverse effects during late-stage trials in Brazil, the head of the medical research institute that is organizing the trials said on Tuesday.

Dimas Covas, the head of the Butantan Institute, told reporters that the suspension of the trials by Brazil’s health regulator had caused “indignation” and had been done without discussion with the organizers.