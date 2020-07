FILE PHOTO: A person walks past Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, which is closed amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil on Wednesday reported 39,924 additional novel coronavirus cases in a day as the country’s total tally inched closer to 2 million, the health ministry said.

Brazil now has 1,996,748 confirmed cases and 75,366 deaths, 1,233 more than on Tuesday.