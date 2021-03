FILE PHOTO: A view of Ipanema beach, after all beaches got closed as a restrictive measure to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 49,293 new cases of coronavirus and 1,383 new COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Monday.