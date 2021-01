FILE PHOTO: A gravedigger works at the Parque Taruma cemetery amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil on Wednesday registered 1,340 new coronavirus deaths, the health ministry said, bringing the total to 212,831.

Brazil also registered 64,385 new cases of the disease, which now total 8,638,249.