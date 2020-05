FILE PHOTO: A member of Emergency Rescue Service (SAMU) is seen in front of a hospital during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo State, Brazil, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil confirmed 14,919 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, as well as 816 related deaths, according to data from the Health Ministry.

Brazil has now registered 233,142 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, the fifth highest in the world, and 15,633 deaths.