People walk at the Ladeira Porto Geral popular shopping street before Christmas, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil on Monday registered 25,019 new cases of coronavirus, the health ministry said, bringing the total to 7,263,619. Deaths rose by 527 to 187,291.