FILE PHOTO: People walk at a popular shopping street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil on Saturday registered 41,576 cases and 709 deaths due to the novel coronavirus, the health ministry said.

Overall, the country now has 107,232 deaths and 3,317,096 confirmed cases.