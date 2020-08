FILE PHOTO: Youths enjoy the sunset in front of a bar at the Urca neighborhood, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil on Wednesday registered 55,155 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,175 deaths, the health ministry said.

Brazil now has 3,164,785 confirmed cases and 104,201 deaths.