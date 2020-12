FILE PHOTO: Dariane Franciscato de Souza receives an injection as she volunteers in the trial stage of the Coronavac, SinoVac's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at Emilio Ribas Institute in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil on Tuesday registered 55,202 new cases of coronavirus, the health ministry said, bringing the total to 7,318,821. Deaths rose by 968 to 188,259.