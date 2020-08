FILE PHOTO: People enjoy Ipanema beach, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ian Cheibub/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil on Sunday registered 620 new deaths and 23,101 new cases of coronavirus, the health ministry said.

In total, Brazil now has 3,340,197 confirmed cases and 107,852 deaths due to COVID-19.