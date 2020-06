FILE PHOTO: Nurses of Emergency Rescue Service (SAMU) transport a patient from a basic heath unit to a hospital during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo State, Brazil, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil has registered 850,514 confirmed cases of new coronavirus and the total death toll reached 42,720, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

Brazil registered 21,704 new cases over the last 24 hours and 892 deaths.