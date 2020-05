Alessandra Said, 45, a doctor at Emergency Rescue Service (SAMU) and her colleague transport a patient, who suffers from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), from the Emergency Service to the Delphina Rinaldi Abdel Aziz hospital in Manaus, Brazil May 12, 2020. .REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil confirmed 15,305 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, a record for a 24-hour period, as well as 824 related deaths, according to data from the Health Ministry.

Brazil has registered 218,223 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic and 14,817 deaths.