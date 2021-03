FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 patients are cared for in an area that was improvised to accommodate more patients at the public HRAN Hospital in Brasilia, Brazil, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil on Tuesday registered a record 2,841 deaths in the past 24 hours, highlighting the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, just as a new health minister is set to take the helm in the next few days.

In total, 282,127 people have died in Brazil. Cases rose on Tuesday by 83,926 to 11,603,535.