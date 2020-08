FILE PHOTO: Beachgoers relax on the rocks of Arpoador beach amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil on Monday said confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 16,641 to 2,750,318 while deaths rose by 561 to 94,665.

Brazil has the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world after the United States.