COVID-19 patients are cared for in an area that was improvised to accommodate more patients at the public HRAN Hospital in Brasilia, Brazil, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil on Monday reported 987 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 266,398 deaths, the health ministry said.

The country also reported 32,321 new cases of the virus, bringing the total infected to 11,051,665, the ministry said.