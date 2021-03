FILE PHOTO: People walk past a graffiti amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil on Wednesday registered 90,303 new coronavirus cases, a new record, a day after the country reported a fresh record for deaths related to the virus. Infections now total 11,693,838.

Deaths rose by 2,648, the second highest tally after the record reported on Tuesday. Deaths now total 284,775.