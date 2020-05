Relatives are seen during a mass burial of people who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil deaths by COVID-19 reached 24,512 on Tuesday, with 1,039 new deaths over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The number of infections in Brazil rose to 391,222, with 16,324 new cases.