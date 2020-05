FILE PHOTO: Gravediggers carry the coffin of Avelino Fernandes Filho, 74, who passed away from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during his funeral in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered a record of 1,188 daily coronavirus deaths on Thursday, with more than 20,000 total fatalities from the coronavirus outbreak, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil now has 310,087 confirmed cases, the ministry said, just a few thousand fewer than world No. 2 hot spot Russia, which trails the United States.