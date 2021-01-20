Brazil's Maia says China is working to speed up exports of vaccine supplies

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia said China’s ambassador Yang Wanming is working with his government to speed up the shipment of active ingredients to produce COVID-19 vaccines in Latin America’s biggest economy, and denied any political obstacles to the effort, he said on Wednesday, after a conversation with the Chinese official.

Maia also said their talks included Brazil’s long-awaited 5G auction, adding the ambassador reinforced that it is important that China participates in it.