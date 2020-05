FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro adjusts his mask as he leaves Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, a long-running advocate of malaria drug chloroquine to treat COVID-19, said on Thursday he knew there was no proof it works, but said there are cases in which it appears to have been successful.