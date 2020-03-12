Brazil's Bolsonaro asks supporters to call off demos due to coronavirus

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro called on his supporters in an address to the nation on Thursday to suspend rallies they had planned in the country’s main cities on Sunday due to the risk of coronavirus contagion.

The demonstrations were aimed at pressing Congress to approve his legislative agenda. Bolsonaro, who dined with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida on Saturday, tested for coronavirus on Thursday and the result is due on Friday.