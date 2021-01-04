Brazil diplomats press to secure vaccine made in India, says Fiocruz

FILE PHOTO: An employee in personal protective equipment (PPE) removes vials of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from a visual inspection machine inside a lab at Serum Institute of India, Pune, India, November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Foreign Ministry is leading talks to secure doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine made in India, the country’s government-funded Fiocruz Institute said on Monday.

Two people familiar with the matter said Brazil was making a diplomatic press to secure 2 million doses of the vaccine amid concerns about possible export restrictions in India.