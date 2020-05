FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes wears a protective mask during a news conference after a meeting with President of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court Dias Toffoli, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Supreme Federal Court in Brasilia, Brazil May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s emergency payments to aid low-income workers during the new coronavirus pandemic already total around 120 billion reais ($20.5 billion) and that figure could rise, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday.

Guedes told a press briefing marking the 500th day of President Jair Bolsonaro’s government that to weather the crisis the country must seek to strike a balance between public health and the economy.