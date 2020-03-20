Brazil Senate approves state of emergency to fight coronavirus

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate on Friday approved a presidential decree declaring a national emergency over the coronavirus epidemic, allowing the government to waive fiscal targets and free up budget resources to fight the virus that has killed seven and infected 621 in the country.

The decree passed the lower house on Wednesday. The senators voted remotely on Friday under new social distancing procedures adopted after two of them tested positive for coronavirus, including senate president Davi Alcolumbre. [nL1N2BD0FG]