Exclusive: Brazil will have a COVID-19 vaccine by June 2021, says regulator

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil expects to have a vaccine against COVID-19 approved and ready for use in a national inoculation program by June, the head of the country’s health regulator Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres, said on Thursday.

Torres told Reuters that Anvisa has not decided on the minimum efficacy to require but he said the agency has approved vaccines in the past with less than 50% effectiveness.