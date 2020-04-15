Brazil health secretary resigns in midst of coronavirus crisis

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's health surveillance secretary Wanderson Kleber de Oliveira speaks during a news conference in Brasilia, Brazil, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday that health secretary Wanderson de Oliveira has resigned, as tensions between Minister Henrique Mandetta and President Jair Bolsonaro over the handling of the coronavirus crisis escalate.

Mandetta told his team that he himself is likely to be fired by Bolsonaro this week, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, raising the prospect of political turmoil in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak.