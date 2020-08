Eldest son of Brazil's president tests positive for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro is seen during inauguration ceremony of the new Minister of the Secretariat of Government Luiz Eduardo Ramos at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of president Jair Bolsonaro, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement by Flavio’s spokesman.

Flavio has no symptoms of COVID-19 and is at home, it said, adding he has started taking chloroquine and azithromycin as part of a treatment against the virus.

President Bolsonaro is a big supporter of chloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria, despite the lack of solid evidence it works against the disease.

Bolsonaro himself caught the virus earlier, as well as his wife Michelle Bolsonaro and his youngest son, Jair Renan.